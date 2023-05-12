RBC Capital Maintains N-able (NABL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of N-able (NYSE:NABL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.47% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for N-able is 14.45. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.47% from its latest reported closing price of 13.70.

The projected annual revenue for N-able is 413MM, an increase of 8.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in N-able. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 8.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NABL is 0.31%, an increase of 84.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 182,030K shares. The put/call ratio of NABL is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 61,474K shares representing 33.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thoma Bravo holds 50,091K shares representing 27.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 17,793K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 8,512K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,456K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NABL by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 3,720K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

N-able Background Information

N-able empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises navigate the digital evolution. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, it makes it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end customer systems, data, and networks. Its growing portfolio of security, automation, and backup and recovery solutions is built for IT services management professionals. N-able simplifies complex ecosystems and enables customers to solve their most pressing challenges. It provides extensive, proactive support—through enriching partner programs, hands-on training, and growth resources—to help MSPs deliver exceptional value and achieve success at scale.

