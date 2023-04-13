RBC Capital Maintains Mosaic (MOS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.35% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mosaic is $56.27. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 20.35% from its latest reported closing price of $46.76.

The projected annual revenue for Mosaic is $16,841MM, a decrease of 11.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.12.

Mosaic Declares $0.20 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $46.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.90%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 2.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBCG - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 32,244.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 99.78% over the last quarter.

SPRAX - Pgim Qma Mid-cap Value Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 6.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 8.02% over the last quarter.

DFUS - Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 14.87% over the last quarter.

TRXAX - Catalyst holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortune 45 holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mosaic. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOS is 0.40%, an increase of 15.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 333,574K shares. The put/call ratio of MOS is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Mosaic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry.

