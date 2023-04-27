RBC Capital Maintains Morphic Holding (MORF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Morphic Holding is 66.30. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 44.13% from its latest reported closing price of 46.00.

The projected annual revenue for Morphic Holding is 12MM, a decrease of 82.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morphic Holding. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MORF is 0.10%, a decrease of 5.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 32,318K shares. The put/call ratio of MORF is 3.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,952K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,150K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,410K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,130K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 7.98% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,092K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Morphic Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages Morphic's unique understanding of integrin structure and biology.

