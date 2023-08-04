RBC Capital Maintains Moderna (MRNA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.57% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moderna is 206.23. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents an increase of 87.57% from its latest reported closing price of 109.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is 8,915MM, a decrease of 16.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1862 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.40%, a decrease of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 264,001K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNA is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 45,711K shares representing 11.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,466K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 26.68% over the last quarter.

Flagship Pioneering holds 12,887K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,110K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,927K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 19.59% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,417K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,709K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,638K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 19.96% over the last quarter.

Moderna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moderna, Inc is an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It focuses on drug discovery, drug development, and vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.