RBC Capital Maintains Mind Medicine (MNMD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 389.97% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mind Medicine is 23.08. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 389.97% from its latest reported closing price of 4.71.

The projected annual revenue for Mind Medicine is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mind Medicine. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNMD is 0.06%, a decrease of 23.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.39% to 4,153K shares. The put/call ratio of MNMD is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,043K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 15.52% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 558K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 31.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 340K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing an increase of 17.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 61.14% over the last quarter.

Busey Wealth Management holds 244K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 232K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 28.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 69.57% over the last quarter.

Mind Medicine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mind Medicine Inc., also known as MindMed, is a New York-based psychedelic medicine biotech company that develops psychedelic-inspired medicines known as psychoplastogens and therapies to address addiction and mental illness.

