RBC Capital Maintains MGIC Investment (MTG) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.72% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGIC Investment is 17.78. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 0.72% from its latest reported closing price of 17.65.

The projected annual revenue for MGIC Investment is 1,218MM, an increase of 5.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 861 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGIC Investment. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTG is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 319,286K shares. The put/call ratio of MTG is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 14,943K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716K shares, representing an increase of 81.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 451.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,351K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,023K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,913K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,209K shares, representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 6.67% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 11,905K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 9,607K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,172K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 21.16% over the last quarter.

MGIC Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation 'MGIC', the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

