RBC Capital Maintains Metlife (MET) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Metlife (NYSE:MET) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metlife is $81.16. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.31% from its latest reported closing price of $61.81.

The projected annual revenue for Metlife is $70,541MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LGT Fund Management Co holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET by 79,737.30% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Managed Volatility V.I. Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 58.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET by 182.57% over the last quarter.

SOUTH STATE holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 16.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 42.10% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. - BlackRock Balanced Capital Portfolio holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 100.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 43.35% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metlife. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 3.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MET is 0.34%, a decrease of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 681,217K shares. The put/call ratio of MET is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Metlife Background Information

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries and affiliates ('MetLife'), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

