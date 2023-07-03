RBC Capital Maintains Mercury Systems (MRCY) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.70% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercury Systems is 52.47. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 51.70% from its latest reported closing price of 34.59.

The projected annual revenue for Mercury Systems is 1,133MM, an increase of 12.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42, an increase of 16.79% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury Systems. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRCY is 0.26%, a decrease of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 71,248K shares. The put/call ratio of MRCY is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,348K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,206K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 3,772K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,506K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 102,636.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,242K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 1,993K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,056K shares, representing a decrease of 53.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 30.92% over the last quarter.

Mercury Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, positioned at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the Company delivers solutions that power a broad range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in some of the most challenging and demanding environments. The Company envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers' most-pressing high-tech needs, including those specific to the defense community.

