RBC Capital Maintains Mercury Systems (MRCY) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercury Systems is 57.94. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 27.95% from its latest reported closing price of 45.28.

The projected annual revenue for Mercury Systems is 1,050MM, an increase of 3.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury Systems. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRCY is 0.26%, a decrease of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 72,691K shares. The put/call ratio of MRCY is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,206K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,265K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 3,772K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 3,056K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,336K shares, representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,506K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 102,636.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,263K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Mercury Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, positioned at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the Company delivers solutions that power a broad range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in some of the most challenging and demanding environments. The Company envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers' most-pressing high-tech needs, including those specific to the defense community.

