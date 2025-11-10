RBC Capital Maintains Mercer International (MERC) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Mercer International (NasdaqGS:MERC) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.24% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mercer International is $3.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 86.24% from its latest reported closing price of $1.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mercer International is 2,114MM, an increase of 10.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercer International. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MERC is 0.11%, an increase of 34.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.80% to 54,229K shares. The put/call ratio of MERC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 16,700K shares representing 24.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,480K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 22.66% over the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 3,369K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing an increase of 49.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 36.19% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 3,300K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas FRM holds 3,150K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Readystate Asset Management holds 2,370K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,423K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 12.01% over the last quarter.

