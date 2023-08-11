RBC Capital Maintains MeiraGTx Holdings (MGTX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of MeiraGTx Holdings (NASDAQ:MGTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 308.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MeiraGTx Holdings is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 308.00% from its latest reported closing price of 6.00.

The projected annual revenue for MeiraGTx Holdings is 41MM, an increase of 544.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in MeiraGTx Holdings. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGTX is 0.10%, a decrease of 11.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 30,661K shares. The put/call ratio of MGTX is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

Perceptive Advisors holds 6,963K shares representing 11.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 6,641K shares representing 11.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,106K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,675K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGTX by 31.24% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 1,489K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares, representing a decrease of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGTX by 37.17% over the last quarter.

MeiraGTx is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx's initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: ocular, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

