News & Insights

Stocks
MTCH

RBC Capital Maintains Match Group Inc. - (MTCH) Outperform Recommendation

August 04, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Match Group Inc. - (NASDAQ:MTCH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.11% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Match Group Inc. - is 54.52. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.11% from its latest reported closing price of 46.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Match Group Inc. - is 3,513MM, an increase of 9.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group Inc. -. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTCH is 0.23%, a decrease of 8.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 320,926K shares. MTCH / Match Group Inc. - New Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MTCH is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MTCH / Match Group Inc. - New Shares Held by Institutions

Edgewood Management holds 16,173K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,879K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 15.10% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,020K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,126K shares, representing a decrease of 21.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 28.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,644K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,498K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 13.10% over the last quarter.

EGFIX - Edgewood Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 8,435K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,648K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 19.80% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 8,279K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,110K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Match Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic , OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through its portfolio companies and their trusted brands, they provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTCH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.