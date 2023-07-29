RBC Capital Maintains Masco (MAS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Masco (NYSE:MAS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.02% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Masco is 60.01. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.02% from its latest reported closing price of 61.25.

The projected annual revenue for Masco is 8,319MM, an increase of 1.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masco. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAS is 0.19%, an increase of 0.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.72% to 253,905K shares. The put/call ratio of MAS is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 19,086K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,424K shares, representing a decrease of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 85.73% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 8,947K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,395K shares, representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 8,710K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,050K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 63.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,976K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,852K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,260K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,244K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Masco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders.

