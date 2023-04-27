RBC Capital Maintains Masco (MAS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Masco (NYSE:MAS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Masco is 58.29. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.17% from its latest reported closing price of 52.91.

The projected annual revenue for Masco is 8,319MM, a decrease of 1.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masco. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAS is 0.19%, a decrease of 5.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 266,494K shares. The put/call ratio of MAS is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 21,424K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,347K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 10,050K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,264K shares, representing an increase of 17.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 13.05% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 8,395K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,391K shares, representing an increase of 35.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 46.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,852K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,702K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 5.63% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 5,633K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,058K shares, representing a decrease of 25.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Masco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders.

