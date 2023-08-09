RBC Capital Maintains Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - (MRVI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:MRVI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.25% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - is 19.01. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 71.25% from its latest reported closing price of 11.10.

The projected annual revenue for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - is 446MM, a decrease of 18.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVI is 0.15%, an increase of 6.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 153,448K shares. The put/call ratio of MRVI is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gtcr holds 21,681K shares representing 16.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,154K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 8,190K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,178K shares, representing an increase of 24.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 122,035.62% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,890K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,911K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 88.70% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 3,546K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,538K shares, representing an increase of 28.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 21.87% over the last quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Maravai LifeSciences enables the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and supports research on human diseases through its portfolio of market-leading companies and proprietary technologies. Maravai companies are global leaders in providing products and services into the fields of nucleic acid production, biologics safety testing, and protein detection to many of the world's leading biopharma, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

