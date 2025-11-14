RBC Capital Maintains Manulife Financial (MFC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.70% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Manulife Financial is $36.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.69 to a high of $41.18. The average price target represents an increase of 4.70% from its latest reported closing price of $34.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Manulife Financial is 154,525MM, an increase of 384.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 946 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manulife Financial. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFC is 0.26%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 879,073K shares. The put/call ratio of MFC is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 159,063K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 163,392K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 88.46% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 56,937K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,308K shares , representing an increase of 20.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 78.06% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 37,638K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,559K shares , representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 47.23% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 28,200K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,132K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 60.38% over the last quarter.

Canerector holds 28,184K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares , representing an increase of 97.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 127.27% over the last quarter.

