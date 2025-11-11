RBC Capital Maintains MannKind (MNKD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of MannKind (NasdaqGM:MNKD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.25% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for MannKind is $10.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 95.25% from its latest reported closing price of $5.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MannKind is 400MM, an increase of 27.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in MannKind. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNKD is 0.07%, an increase of 12.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 194,984K shares. The put/call ratio of MNKD is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,286K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,230K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 33.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,618K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,786K shares , representing an increase of 10.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 25.59% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,485K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,124K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 21.13% over the last quarter.

Nitorum Capital holds 7,012K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,786K shares , representing a decrease of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 29.33% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 5,850K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,750K shares , representing a decrease of 49.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 44.23% over the last quarter.

