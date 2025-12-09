RBC Capital Maintains Main Street Capital (MAIN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.05% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Main Street Capital is $61.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.05% from its latest reported closing price of $61.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Main Street Capital is 365MM, a decrease of 34.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Main Street Capital. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAIN is 0.22%, an increase of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 22,082K shares. The put/call ratio of MAIN is 2.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,572K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,501K shares , representing a decrease of 36.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 25.34% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,448K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares , representing an increase of 50.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 77.47% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 1,993K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares , representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 13.78% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,031K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 1.91% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 867K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares , representing an increase of 61.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 53.45% over the last quarter.

