RBC Capital Maintains LSB Industries (LXU) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.97% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for LSB Industries is $19.63. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $25.15. The average price target represents an increase of 105.97% from its latest reported closing price of $9.53.

The projected annual revenue for LSB Industries is $879MM, a decrease of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund N holds 101K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Credit Suisse holds 46K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 47.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 64.36% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VMIAX - Vanguard Materials Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 173K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 24.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 21.86% over the last quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 59.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSB Industries. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 16.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXU is 0.11%, a decrease of 44.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.34% to 45,244K shares. The put/call ratio of LXU is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

LSB Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB's products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States.

