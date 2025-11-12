RBC Capital Maintains Lineage (LINE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Lineage (NasdaqGS:LINE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.84% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lineage is $48.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 40.84% from its latest reported closing price of $34.55 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lineage. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LINE is 0.17%, an increase of 39.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.05% to 92,412K shares. The put/call ratio of LINE is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 13,939K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,736K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,191K shares , representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINE by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,823K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,158K shares , representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINE by 37.73% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 4,623K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares , representing an increase of 46.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINE by 26.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,838K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,365K shares , representing a decrease of 13.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINE by 39.99% over the last quarter.

