LGNZZ

RBC Capital Maintains Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated - Equity Right (LGNZZ) Outperform Recommendation

December 10, 2025 — 05:18 pm EST

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated - Equity Right (OTCPK:LGNZZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.40% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated - Equity Right is $0.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.07 to a high of $0.11. The average price target represents a decrease of 52.40% from its latest reported closing price of $0.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated - Equity Right is 161MM, a decrease of 35.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated - Equity Right. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGNZZ is 0.00%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 29K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

