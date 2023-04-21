RBC Capital Maintains Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Oilfield Services is $21.93. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 64.27% from its latest reported closing price of $13.35.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Oilfield Services is $5,235MM, an increase of 13.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.38.

Liberty Oilfield Services Declares $0.05 Dividend

On April 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $13.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.64%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 8.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=116).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 566K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 75.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 370.16% over the last quarter.

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 647K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 5.45% over the last quarter.

TRSSX - T. Rowe Price Institutional Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,561K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 21.06% over the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 176K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 41.43% over the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 602K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing an increase of 26.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 17.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Oilfield Services. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 7.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBRT is 0.25%, a decrease of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 181,812K shares. The put/call ratio of LBRT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Liberty Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with its customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

