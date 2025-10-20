RBC Capital Maintains Liberty Energy (LBRT) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.76% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Liberty Energy is $14.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.76% from its latest reported closing price of $15.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Energy is 5,743MM, an increase of 46.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Energy. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBRT is 0.16%, an increase of 21.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 207,107K shares. The put/call ratio of LBRT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,656K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,017K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 30.69% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,093K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,509K shares , representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 28.96% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,769K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,700K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 27.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,036K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,994K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 34.76% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 5,022K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,640K shares , representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 26.44% over the last quarter.

