RBC Capital Maintains Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.46% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kodiak Gas Services is $44.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 36.46% from its latest reported closing price of $32.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kodiak Gas Services is 952MM, a decrease of 25.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak Gas Services. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGS is 0.29%, an increase of 33.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.12% to 109,485K shares. The put/call ratio of KGS is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. holds 19,763K shares representing 22.80% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 6,306K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,869K shares , representing an increase of 22.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 84.89% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 2,932K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,294K shares , representing a decrease of 46.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 26.88% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,403K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing an increase of 39.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,859K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,848K shares , representing a decrease of 53.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 85.14% over the last quarter.

