RBC Capital Maintains Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.59% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kinetik Holdings is $49.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 53.59% from its latest reported closing price of $32.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kinetik Holdings is 1,027MM, a decrease of 40.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinetik Holdings. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNTK is 0.22%, an increase of 11.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 75,489K shares. The put/call ratio of KNTK is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 11,914K shares representing 18.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,779K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,204K shares , representing a decrease of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 81.19% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,993K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 51.56% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 1,609K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 1,450K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,034K shares , representing an increase of 28.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 85.30% over the last quarter.

