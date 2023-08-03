RBC Capital Maintains Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 298.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics is 7.25. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 298.53% from its latest reported closing price of 1.82.

The projected annual revenue for Karyopharm Therapeutics is 178MM, an increase of 21.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 9.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPTI is 0.07%, an increase of 14.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.46% to 92,690K shares. The put/call ratio of KPTI is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avidity Partners Management holds 9,634K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 8,469K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,727K shares, representing an increase of 20.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPTI by 79.92% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 5,676K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,656K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPTI by 11.57% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,441K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,295K shares, representing a decrease of 86.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KPTI by 63.57% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,602K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,713K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPTI by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. A Marketing Authorization Application for NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development.

