RBC Capital Maintains Karman Holdings (KRMN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.93% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Karman Holdings is $82.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.93% from its latest reported closing price of $70.74 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karman Holdings. This is an increase of 118 owner(s) or 44.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRMN is 0.65%, an increase of 232.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.33% to 66,283K shares. The put/call ratio of KRMN is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lexington Partners holds 4,430K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company.

Donaldson Capital Management holds 3,501K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,181K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,832K shares , representing a decrease of 20.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMN by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,500K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,399K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMN by 40.94% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,415K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMN by 39.95% over the last quarter.

