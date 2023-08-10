RBC Capital Maintains JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.30% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for JELD-WEN Holding is 16.36. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.30% from its latest reported closing price of 16.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for JELD-WEN Holding is 4,773MM, a decrease of 6.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in JELD-WEN Holding. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JELD is 0.12%, an increase of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 92,494K shares. The put/call ratio of JELD is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 13,950K shares representing 16.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,759K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 16.90% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 9,312K shares representing 10.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,284K shares, representing a decrease of 10.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,647K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,162K shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 27.83% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 7,597K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,412K shares, representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 14.71% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,664K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JELD-WEN Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world's largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.