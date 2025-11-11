RBC Capital Maintains Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Jasper Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:JSPR) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 674.55% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jasper Therapeutics is $13.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 674.55% from its latest reported closing price of $1.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jasper Therapeutics is 11MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jasper Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 7.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSPR is 0.13%, an increase of 29.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 14,449K shares. The put/call ratio of JSPR is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,494K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 1,434K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 1,066K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Qiming U.S. Ventures Management holds 929K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 704K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSPR by 23.38% over the last quarter.

