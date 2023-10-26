RBC Capital Maintains International Business Machines (IBM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.64% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Business Machines is 148.92. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents an increase of 8.64% from its latest reported closing price of 137.08.

The projected annual revenue for International Business Machines is 61,148MM, a decrease of 0.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3325 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Business Machines. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBM is 0.44%, an increase of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 551,952K shares. The put/call ratio of IBM is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,310K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,988K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 4.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,620K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,097K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,702K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,209K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 10,329K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,864K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 5.22% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 10,117K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,912K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 5.49% over the last quarter.

International Business Machines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York, with operations in over 171 countries. IBM produces and sells computer hardware, middleware and software, and provides hosting and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. IBM is also a major research organization, holding the record for most annual U.S. patents generated by a business (as of 2020) for 28 consecutive years.

