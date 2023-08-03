RBC Capital Maintains Installed Building Products (IBP) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.34% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Installed Building Products is 140.65. The forecasts range from a low of 112.11 to a high of $184.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.34% from its latest reported closing price of 151.78.

The projected annual revenue for Installed Building Products is 2,539MM, a decrease of 7.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.68.

Installed Building Products Declares $0.33 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $151.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.85%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Installed Building Products. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 11.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBP is 0.20%, an increase of 4.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 26,683K shares. The put/call ratio of IBP is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,711K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 27.41% over the last quarter.

Findlay Park Partners LLP holds 885K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares, representing a decrease of 67.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 23.02% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 823K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares, representing a decrease of 54.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 22.95% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 800K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing a decrease of 56.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 21.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 708K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 23.66% over the last quarter.

Installed Building Products Background Information

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 190 branch locations.

