RBC Capital Maintains Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Independence Realty Trust is 20.86. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.68% from its latest reported closing price of 16.47.

The projected annual revenue for Independence Realty Trust is 677MM, an increase of 5.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

Independence Realty Trust Declares $0.14 Dividend

On March 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $16.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.51%, the lowest has been 1.72%, and the highest has been 9.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.98 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 987 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independence Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRT is 0.23%, a decrease of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.40% to 268,325K shares. The put/call ratio of IRT is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,290K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,415K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 1.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,836K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,663K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 1.65% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,905K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,028K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 8,770K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,807K shares, representing an increase of 33.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 46.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,223K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,043K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Independence Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Independence Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, Louisville, Memphis, Raleigh and Tampa. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

