RBC Capital Maintains Imperial Oil (IMO) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Imperial Oil (NYSEAM:IMO) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Imperial Oil is $78.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.45 to a high of $99.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.83% from its latest reported closing price of $93.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Imperial Oil is 70,857MM, an increase of 42.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.97.

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imperial Oil. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMO is 0.24%, an increase of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 153,023K shares. The put/call ratio of IMO is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 20,491K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,088K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMO by 1.71% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,896K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 7,594K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,708K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMO by 87.61% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,495K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,547K shares , representing an increase of 30.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMO by 66.88% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 5,850K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,197K shares , representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMO by 12.40% over the last quarter.

