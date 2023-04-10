RBC Capital Maintains IHS Holding Limited Ordinary Shares (IHS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of IHS Holding Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:IHS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for IHS Holding Limited Ordinary Shares is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 85.03% from its latest reported closing price of $8.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IHS Holding Limited Ordinary Shares is $2,121MM, an increase of 8.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pharo Management holds 463K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Avalon Advisors holds 532K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 25.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 160K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NGJAX - Nuveen Global Real Estate Securities Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Quarry holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in IHS Holding Limited Ordinary Shares. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHS is 0.13%, an increase of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 128.30% to 41,952K shares. The put/call ratio of IHS is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

IHS Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, with more than 30,200 towers across nine markets as of June 30, 2021. IHS Towers continues to grow and develop its existing positions and offerings in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zambia and Kuwait.

See all IHS Holding Limited Ordinary Shares regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.