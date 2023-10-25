RBC Capital Maintains Ideaya Biosciences (IDYA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Ideaya Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.06% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ideaya Biosciences is 36.80. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 35.06% from its latest reported closing price of 27.25.

The projected annual revenue for Ideaya Biosciences is 17MM, a decrease of 61.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ideaya Biosciences. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 8.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDYA is 0.46%, an increase of 21.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.57% to 59,859K shares. The put/call ratio of IDYA is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 5,683K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares, representing an increase of 56.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 202.11% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,390K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares, representing an increase of 15.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 102.61% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,986K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,673K shares, representing a decrease of 23.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 46.38% over the last quarter.

Canaan Partners X holds 2,661K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,575K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 59.51% over the last quarter.

Ideaya Biosciences Background Information



IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality - which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

