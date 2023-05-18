RBC Capital Maintains IBEX (IBEX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.54% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for IBEX is 31.82. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 63.54% from its latest reported closing price of 19.46.

The projected annual revenue for IBEX is 562MM, an increase of 7.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in IBEX. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 31.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBEX is 0.08%, an increase of 7.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.79% to 7,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 920K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 2.72% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 729K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing a decrease of 12.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 11.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 555K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 86.79% over the last quarter.

American International Group holds 408K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 92,201.54% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 292K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing a decrease of 127.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 92.38% over the last quarter.

IBEX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle.

