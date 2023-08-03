RBC Capital Maintains Huntsman (HUN) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.83% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Huntsman is 29.52. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 4.83% from its latest reported closing price of 28.16.

The projected annual revenue for Huntsman is 7,587MM, an increase of 10.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79.

Huntsman Declares $0.24 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $28.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.92%, the lowest has been 1.99%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.95. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.46%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 828 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntsman. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUN is 0.24%, a decrease of 29.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.13% to 193,339K shares. The put/call ratio of HUN is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,652K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,848K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 6,311K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,665K shares, representing an increase of 26.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 29.20% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 5,714K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,152K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 5,691K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,648K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 4.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,638K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,262K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Huntsman Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2019 revenues of approximately $7 billion. Its chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. It operates more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within its four distinct business divisions.

