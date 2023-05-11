RBC Capital Maintains Health Catalyst (HCAT) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Health Catalyst is 15.73. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 59.48% from its latest reported closing price of 9.86.

The projected annual revenue for Health Catalyst is 304MM, an increase of 7.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health Catalyst. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCAT is 0.15%, an increase of 13.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.52% to 57,869K shares. The put/call ratio of HCAT is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,798K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares, representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 20,543.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,794K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares, representing a decrease of 32.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 90.28% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,656K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares, representing an increase of 31.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 42.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,626K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,566K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares, representing a decrease of 23.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 24.27% over the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts-as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

