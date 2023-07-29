RBC Capital Maintains Graco (GGG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Graco (NYSE:GGG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.76% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Graco is 86.02. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.76% from its latest reported closing price of 79.09.

The projected annual revenue for Graco is 2,219MM, an increase of 1.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

Graco Declares $0.24 Dividend

On June 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.94 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 17, 2023 will receive the payment on August 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $79.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.95%, and the highest has been 1.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1090 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graco. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGG is 0.33%, an increase of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 167,143K shares. The put/call ratio of GGG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiera Capital holds 9,156K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,307K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGG by 44.16% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,868K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,543K shares, representing a decrease of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGG by 36.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,199K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,204K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGG by 3.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,190K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,123K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGG by 1.55% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,391K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,342K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGG by 5.35% over the last quarter.

Graco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries.

