RBC Capital Maintains GoHealth (GOCO) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of GoHealth (NasdaqCM:GOCO) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 450.03% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for GoHealth is $16.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 450.03% from its latest reported closing price of $2.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GoHealth is 1,028MM, an increase of 39.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoHealth. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOCO is 0.14%, an increase of 368.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.72% to 8,544K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Centerbridge Partners holds 4,180K shares representing 25.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 1,680K shares representing 10.44% ownership of the company.

Redwood Capital Management holds 924K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company.

CI Private Wealth holds 144K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing an increase of 12.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOCO by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 139K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares , representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOCO by 50.77% over the last quarter.

