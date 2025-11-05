RBC Capital Maintains Global Payments (GPN) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.99% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Global Payments is $106.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $203.70. The average price target represents an increase of 33.99% from its latest reported closing price of $79.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Global Payments is 9,508MM, a decrease of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPN is 0.23%, an increase of 22.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 258,215K shares. The put/call ratio of GPN is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 11,050K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,334K shares , representing an increase of 24.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 7,715K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,480K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,294K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,464K shares , representing a decrease of 29.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 42.95% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,850K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,099K shares , representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 27.98% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,677K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,418K shares , representing an increase of 18.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.