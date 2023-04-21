RBC Capital Maintains Genesis Energy L.P. - Unit (GEL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Genesis Energy L.P. - Unit (NYSE:GEL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.42% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genesis Energy L.P. - Unit is $15.98. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 47.42% from its latest reported closing price of $10.84.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.97.

Genesis Energy L.P. - Unit Declares $0.15 Dividend

On April 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $10.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.26%, the lowest has been 4.61%, and the highest has been 73.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.53 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 177.42% over the last quarter.

AMZA - InfraCap MLP ETF holds 505K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 92.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 1,236.63% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 87K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 81.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 466.43% over the last quarter.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 614K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 45.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 110.25% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genesis Energy L.P. - Unit. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEL is 0.31%, an increase of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 145,599K shares. The put/call ratio of GEL is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

Genesis Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genesis Energy, L.P. owns and operates crude oil gathering, marketing, and pipeline operations. The Company purchases and aggregates crude oil at the wellhead and at pipeline and terminal facilities for resale to refineries and other customers. Genesis Energy operates principally in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Florida, Mississippi, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

