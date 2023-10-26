RBC Capital Maintains General Electric (GE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of General Electric (NYSE:GE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.26% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Electric is 128.17. The forecasts range from a low of 85.04 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents an increase of 15.26% from its latest reported closing price of 111.20.

The projected annual revenue for General Electric is 81,908MM, a decrease of 2.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.38.

General Electric Declares $0.08 Dividend

On September 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 26, 2023 received the payment on October 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $111.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.72%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 7.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2520 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Electric. This is an increase of 127 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GE is 0.39%, an increase of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 989,193K shares. The put/call ratio of GE is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 92,560K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,316K shares, representing a decrease of 12.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 54,262K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,106K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,693K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,666K shares, representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 115.60% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 41,650K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,113K shares, representing an increase of 37.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 58.97% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 39,104K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,044K shares, representing a decrease of 15.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE by 7.28% over the last quarter.

General Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The General Electric Company (GE) is an American multinational company. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry. Today, GE is best known for its work in the Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation and Healthcare industries.

