RBC Capital Maintains Gallagher (AJG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gallagher is 222.65. The forecasts range from a low of 179.78 to a high of $244.65. The average price target represents an increase of 6.97% from its latest reported closing price of 208.14.

The projected annual revenue for Gallagher is 9,469MM, an increase of 11.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.81.

Gallagher Declares $0.55 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $208.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.67%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 2.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gallagher. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJG is 0.45%, an increase of 12.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 210,081K shares. The put/call ratio of AJG is 2.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,762K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,785K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 7,594K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,408K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,271K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,649K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,822K shares, representing a decrease of 20.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,567K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,137K shares, representing a decrease of 28.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 13.17% over the last quarter.

Arthur J. Gallagher Background Information

Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

