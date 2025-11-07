RBC Capital Maintains Galapagos NV - Depositary Receipt (GLPG) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Galapagos NV - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:GLPG) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.86% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Galapagos NV - Depositary Receipt is $34.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.14 to a high of $54.28. The average price target represents an increase of 7.86% from its latest reported closing price of $31.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Galapagos NV - Depositary Receipt is 668MM, an increase of 142.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galapagos NV - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 9.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLPG is 0.51%, an increase of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 32,828K shares. The put/call ratio of GLPG is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilead Sciences holds 16,707K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 3,990K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,962K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLPG by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 1,877K shares.

Prosight Management holds 1,774K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares , representing an increase of 25.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLPG by 11.55% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 1,037K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing an increase of 85.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLPG by 643.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.