RBC Capital Maintains Fusion Fuel Green Ltd - (HTOO) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Fusion Fuel Green Ltd - (NASDAQ:HTOO) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 405.35% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fusion Fuel Green Ltd - is 4.25. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 405.35% from its latest reported closing price of 0.84.

The projected annual revenue for Fusion Fuel Green Ltd - is 40MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fusion Fuel Green Ltd -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTOO is 0.04%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.20% to 2,988K shares. The put/call ratio of HTOO is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mak Capital One holds 2,072K shares representing 14.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Teilinger Capital holds 555K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lombard Odier Asset Management holds 86K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing a decrease of 83.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTOO by 43.97% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 80K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 96.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTOO by 2,638.66% over the last quarter.

Premier Fund Managers holds 75K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fusion Fuel Green Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fusion Fuel Green plc. is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen space, committed to accelerating the energy transition and decarbonizing the global energy system by making zero-emissions green hydrogen commercially viable and accessible. Fusion Fuel has created a revolutionary proprietary electrolyzer solution that allows it to produce hydrogen at highly competitive costs using renewable energy, resulting in zero-carbon emissions. Fusion Fuel’s business lines includes the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen capacity, the development of hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel and active management of the portfolio of such hydrogen plants as assets, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements.

