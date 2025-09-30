RBC Capital Maintains FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of FTAI Aviation (NasdaqGS:FTAI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.72% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for FTAI Aviation is $181.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $130.68 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.72% from its latest reported closing price of $166.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FTAI Aviation is 1,758MM, a decrease of 17.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 894 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTAI Aviation. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAI is 0.46%, an increase of 22.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 126,421K shares. The put/call ratio of FTAI is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 13,801K shares representing 13.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,682K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,387K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares , representing an increase of 83.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 459.18% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,715K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,394K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares , representing an increase of 22.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 12.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,303K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 5.93% over the last quarter.

