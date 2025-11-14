RBC Capital Maintains FS KKR Capital (FSK) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.60% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for FS KKR Capital is $18.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.60% from its latest reported closing price of $15.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FS KKR Capital is 1,656MM, an increase of 4.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS KKR Capital. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSK is 0.26%, an increase of 17.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 90,004K shares. The put/call ratio of FSK is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 4,091K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,314K shares , representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 33.10% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,990K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,237K shares , representing an increase of 18.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 35.50% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 3,930K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,845K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 35.73% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,300K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,944K shares , representing an increase of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 86.62% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 2,770K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,698K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 3.09% over the last quarter.

