RBC Capital Maintains Fortive (FTV) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.39% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortive is 75.14. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.39% from its latest reported closing price of 65.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fortive is 6,077MM, an increase of 2.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

Fortive Declares $0.07 Dividend

On April 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $65.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.40%, the lowest has been 0.32%, and the highest has been 0.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortive. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTV is 0.25%, an increase of 14.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 383,133K shares. The put/call ratio of FTV is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 34,633K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,771K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,664K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,122K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 85.57% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 16,456K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,222K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 89.12% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 14,370K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,795K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 3.80% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 11,048K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,441K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Fortive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.