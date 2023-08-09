RBC Capital Maintains Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.18% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fleetcor Technologies is 276.01. The forecasts range from a low of 232.30 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.18% from its latest reported closing price of 259.95.

The projected annual revenue for Fleetcor Technologies is 3,753MM, an increase of 3.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fleetcor Technologies. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLT is 0.33%, an increase of 12.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.47% to 79,876K shares. The put/call ratio of FLT is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 5,090K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,822K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 20.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,465K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,642K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 84.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,723K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,550K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 11.25% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,526K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,291K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares, representing an increase of 47.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 102.17% over the last quarter.

Fleetcor Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FLEETCOR Technologies s a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

